Castrol, Amtek, Cummins halt production

Castrol India on Monday said it has decided to suspend operations in all its manufacturing plants with immediate effect until further notice due to spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The company has also mandated its employees to work from home, Castrol India said in a statement.

The situation will be closely monitored and operations at the manufacturing plants will be resumed when the situation improves, it added. Similarly, auto components maker Amtek Auto said it has decided to suspend operations at all their offices and manufacturing locations in the country from March 23 to March 31 to ensure the safety of employees and contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Engines maker Cummins India said that in view of the escalating COVID-19 situation and in compliance with government directives, the company has decided to temporarily close its offices and factory operations across Maharashtra and offices at other locations across India effective from March 23 till March 31. During the said temporary suspension, the operations and despatches are likely to be impacted, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

