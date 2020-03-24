PFC announces Rs 50 lakh aid to Red Cross to fight COVID-19 pandemic

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Tuesday announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to Indian Red Cross Society to combat the spread of deadly coronavirus

The financial aid provided will be used for distribution of masks and sanitizers to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus, PFC said in a statement

"PFC will provide financial assistance of Rs 50,00,000 to Indian Red Cross Society in Rajasthan," it said.

