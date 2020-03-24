Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar falls broadly as Fed stimulus calms panicky markets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 20:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 20:30 IST
FOREX-Dollar falls broadly as Fed stimulus calms panicky markets

The dollar fell broadly on Tuesday, sliding for a second consecutive day after the U.S. Federal Reserve stepped up measures to shield an economy reeling from emergency restrictions on commerce to fight the coronavirus.

Against a basket of its rivals, the dollar fell 1% to 101.04, down more than 1.5% from Monday's highs and having hit a more than three-year high of 102.99 on Friday. It was on track for its biggest single-day drop in three weeks. "The Fed's measures are unprecedented and they have been extremely proactive in preventing this external shock from morphing into a wider funding crisis," said Vasileios Gkionakis, head of FX strategy at Lombard Odier.

The Fed announced various programmes including purchases of corporate bonds, guarantees for direct loans to companies and a plan to get credit to small and medium-sized business. While the Fed's latest measures were seen to have effectively broken the spreading freeze in the dollar funding markets in the short-term, the shock to the real economy is expected to last for a far longer period with latest PMI data offering a glimpse of the pain.

Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX and commodity research at Commerzbank said in a note that as more economies enact draconian measures to lock down their economies, the global economy would be massively constrained in the near future and markets could quickly turn back into risk-off mode. Business activity collapsed from Australia and Japan to Western Europe at a record pace in March as nations locked down to curb the spread of the disease, shuttering shops, restaurants and offices.

IHS Markit's flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the euro zone, seen as a gauge of economic health, plummeted to a record low of 31.4 in March, its biggest one-month fall since the survey began in mid-1998. Notwithstanding the collapse in the real economy, the euro surged on Tuesday with traders reporting demand from insurance firms and asset managers on expectations the latest round of stimulus would calm panicky markets.

Against the dollar, the single currency jumped 1.5% to $1.0880, a three-day high. JP Morgan strategists said in a daily note the repeated rounds of stimulus from global policymakers indicate that signs of infection or death rates peaking in the most troubled areas could fuel some demand for risky assets.

Some more relief was also evident in dollar funding markets with measures of short-term funding indicators such as euro-dollar FX swaps for three-month maturities stabilising around 11 bps after blowing out to more than 100 bps last week. The British pound also rose 1.6% to $1.1742, up more than two cents from its 35-year low of $1.1413 set last week.

Trading remained volatile, with the Australian dollar rising 2.0% to $0.5952, extending its recovery from a 17-year low of $0.5510 touched last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Pralhad Joshi to donate month's salary to PM Relief Fund, urges PSUs to help in fight against COVID-19

Parliamentary Affairs and Coal and Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi said on Tuesday that he will donate his one-month salary to Prime Ministers National Relief Fund to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. He also urged people in coal and mini...

U.S. lawmakers nearing deal for $32 billion aviation sector bailout

U.S. lawmakers are nearing agreement on a package of grants for passenger and cargo airlines and contractors worth 32 billion as part of a massive U.S. stimulus and rescue package amid the massive travel demand falloff because of the corona...

Soccer star Ronaldo donates equipment to Portuguese hospitals fighting coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo and football agent Jorge Mendes joined forces on Tuesday to donate lifesaving equipment to Portuguese hospitals struggling to treat patients with coronavirus.The two will donate equipment for two wards at Lisbons Santa Mar...

Euro zone bond markets shrug off ultra-weak PMIs

Euro zone bond yields mostly shrugged off an historic slump in the regions business activity on Tuesday, with March purchasing manager index PMI readings laying bare the extent of the coronavirus outbreaks impact on the blocs economies.Bond...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020