Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clear instructions to authorities in states needed for smooth transport of essential items: HUL 

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 10:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 10:20 IST
Clear instructions to authorities in states needed for smooth transport of essential items: HUL 

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Wednesday said clear instructions need to be provided to enforcement authorities across states for smooth transportation of essential items and functioning of supply chain amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. The company said, in the last couple of days there has been a significant amount of difficulty in running the factories and transportation of goods.

"The government has rightly permitted food, vegetables, groceries and medicines to be excluded from the lockdown. However, clear instructions need to be provided to the enforcement authorities across states so that these essential items and the supply chain around it, is allowed to function," a company spokesperson said. HUL manufactures and supplies essential day-to-day products such as soaps, hand sanitizers, laundry detergents, floor cleaners, disinfectants and foods among others.

"While our priority continues to be the safety of our people, given these extremely challenging conditions, it is important that we fulfil the surge in demand from our consumers for handwash, sanitizers, floor cleaners and hygiene products," the spokesperson added. The company is making every effort to produce and bring to the market these products in an uninterrupted manner, the spokesperson added.

On Tuesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to stop escalation of coronavirus pandemic in India. According to Health Ministry data, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 562.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

388 Russian citizens stranded in India flown back

The three hundred and eighty-eight Russian citizens stranded in India were flown back to their homeland by a special Aeroflot flight, the Russian embassy in New Delhi said on Wednesday. Russian Embassy has successfully facilitated transport...

388 Russian citizens stranded in India flown back

The three hundred and eighty-eight Russian citizens stranded in India were flown back to their homeland by a special Aeroflot flight, the Russian embassy in New Delhi said on Wednesday. Russian Embassy has successfully facilitated transport...

No tsunami threat after magnitude 7.5 quake off Russia's Kuril islands

Meteorological authorities in Japan didnt issue any tsunami alerts while U.S. authorities canceled a warning for Hawaii after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off Russias Kuril Islands.The U.S Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also said the c...

Lockdown: Streets empty, village councils restricting entry of

Sreets in the Nagaland capital were empty on Wednesday on the first day of nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Barring those who were buying essential commoditi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020