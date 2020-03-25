Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-U.S. 'fiscal bazooka' blows dollar a little lower

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 12:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 12:16 IST
FOREX-U.S. 'fiscal bazooka' blows dollar a little lower

The dollar slipped for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, as a deal to backstop the U.S. economy with a huge fiscal stimulus package promised to further ease some of the pandemic-driven skyrocketing demand for hard cash.

U.S. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said the package, expected to be worth $2 trillion, had been agreed and would be put to a vote later on Wednesday. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar jumped over the 60-cent mark for the first time in a week as news of the agreement trickled out, and then extended gains to $0.6047.

The British pound rose 0.6% to a session high of $1.1834 and the New Zealand dollar was 1% ahead at $0.5894. The euro lifted 0.3% to $1.0819. "Now we are seeing the fiscal bazooka in action, and that should help further ease the dollar funding stress," said Moh Siong Sim, currency analyst at the Bank of Singapore.

"There has been a need for cash to ride through this period where there is a revenue shortfall," he said, adding the deficit could be alleviated should help find its way quickly to affected businesses, especially in the travel and hospitality sectors. Against a basket of currencies the dollar eased 0.2% to 101.43. The U.S. currency was broadly steady against the Japanese yen at 111.17 yen per dollar.

The precise details of the U.S. rescue bill are not clear, but Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer said it included $150 billion to aid hospitals and the same amount again to support state and local governments. Three sources briefed on the matter had also told Reuters that U.S. lawmakers are nearing agreement on a $61 billion rescue package for the aviation sector.

The fiscal deal also follows enormous moves from the U.S. Federal Reserve to restore market confidence with limitless bond purchases and a flood of discount dollars. Yet, despite the burst of rescue measures, signs of dollar funding stress do remain, and so does the dollar's broad strength.

While the Australian dollar is up 1.5% for the session, both it and the pound have lost more than 7% for the month as nearly everything has been clobbered by the rush for U.S. dollars. Few analysts expect any lasting turnaround until there are signs that the virus is in retreat, though there is none of that happening beyond China and South Korea.

Spain reported its sharpest increase in cases on Tuesday while India announced a 21-day lockdown of its 1.3 billion population. The World Health Organization said that New York could become the next epicentre of the pandemic.

And within funding markets, signs of stress remain as businesses and investors drive enormous demand for dollars to cover liabilities. Cross-currency basis swap spreads, which reflect the cost of borrowing dollars abroad, have relaxed for the euro .

But they remain elevated for the yen and Australian dollar, even as the Bank of Japan and Reserve Bank of Australia tap the Fed's funding lines for billions of short-term dollars. "There's a lot of reasons to believe that we're not out of the woods yet," said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone.

"People still feel that the downside risk is far more prevalent."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran rejects 'foreign' help as virus death toll nears 2,000

A senior Iranian official Tuesday ruled out foreign help on the ground to deal with the coronavirus epidemic after an offer from a France-based medical charity, as the countrys death toll from the illness neared 2,000. Due to Irans national...

Halfords forecasts 25% sales drop, tries to save cash

British bicycles and car products retailer Halfords warned that it was likely that sales would drop sharply as a result of government measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, prompting it to try to save cash. The company said it would...

Equinor slashes investment, spending in $3 bln coronavirus package

Norwegian oil firm Equinor will cut investments, exploration drilling and operating costs as part of a 3 billion plan to help the company weather the coronavirus crisis and low oil prices, it said on Wednesday.Equinor will halt its onshore ...

Equinor slashes investment, spending in $3 bln coronavirus package

Norwegian oil firm Equinor will cut investments, exploration drilling and operating costs as part of a 3 billion plan to help the company weather the coronavirus crisis and low oil prices, it said on Wednesday.Equinor will halt its onshore ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020