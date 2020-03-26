FM to announce economic package soon to deal with COVID-19 impact
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will soon announce a comprehensive package to deal with coronavirus impact on the economy. The announcement is expected to take place at 1 pm on Thursday, according to an official.
Earlier this week, the Finance Minister had said a package is under works and will be announced soon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week had constituted a task force headed by the Finance Minister to work out package for economy hit by coronavirus.
