Covestro agrees on loan with EIB for EUR 225 million to boost R&D work

Discussions with EIB started end of 2019 to identify R&D projects which would be compatible with the financing requirements of the EIB.

In autumn 2019, Covestro put in place a global strategic program to establish the theme of the circular economy throughout all areas of the company. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Covestro has agreed on a loan with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for EUR 225 million. The loan will provide medium-term funding to strengthen Covestro's research and development (R&D) work in the areas of sustainability and circular economy within the European Union.

Discussions with EIB started end of 2019 to identify R&D projects which would be compatible with the financing requirements of the EIB. These require that funding is applied to projects which meet high standards of technical, ecological and social responsibility.

"The core of our R&D activity is innovation," said CFO Dr. Thomas Toepfer. „This loan provides us with the additional financial flexibility to push forward our strategic focus in the areas of sustainability and the circular economy."

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, responsible for the Bank's operations in Germany and innovation, said: "In times when Member States and EU institutions are putting in place multi-billion-euro programs in response to the crisis caused by COVID-19, it is also important to demonstrate that we are continuing our regular business in support of companies. I am therefore very pleased that we have just signed this loan with circular economy pioneer Covestro, as support for the climate and environment is among the EIB's top priorities."

In autumn 2019, Covestro put in place a global strategic program to establish the theme of the circular economy throughout all areas of the company. The main principles are to improve recycling from plastic waste, alongside the development of innovative technologies and production methods in the use of alternative raw materials.

The EIB loan provides a further commitment of Covestro to sustainability. It complements the recently announced syndicated revolving credit facility, whose interest rate is linked to the company's Environment, Social Governance (ESG) rating.

