Left Menu
Development News Edition

KZN Govt begins negotiations with Spar towards price gougers

“We are aware as the department that there are currently over 900 independently owned SPAR stores in the country, with hundreds located throughout the corners of KwaZulu-Natal,” said Dube-Ncube.

KZN Govt begins negotiations with Spar towards price gougers
Regarding price hiking in various retail shops in KwaZulu-Natal, the Department assured the public that senior officials from Consumer Protection Services are currently processing hundreds of complaints. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs has begun negotiations with Spar KZN management, with the view of terminating the contracts of franchise owners who are involved in price hiking.

In a statement, MEC Nomsa Dube-Ncube said the termination of contracts for the management and control of Spar shops will strengthen the department's zero-tolerance policy towards price gougers, who are using the Coronavirus outbreak to sell much-needed food and other products at inflated prices.

"We are aware as the department that there are currently over 900 independently owned SPAR stores in the country, with hundreds located throughout the corners of KwaZulu-Natal," said Dube-Ncube.

She acknowledged the fact that the holding company has strict regulations that are aimed at ensuring Spar's positive brand image.

"It is for these reasons that we welcome the decisive action by the leadership of Spar in KwaZulu-Natal. The willingness to terminate the contracts of the management and control of Spar by franchise owners is a clear demonstration of patriotism. Undoubtedly, history will judge them positively," she said.

She encouraged the group to continuously demonstrate that they put the interests of ordinary members of society on top of the agenda.

"We are calling upon other retailers to follow this example," she said.

Stats released by Stats SA last year indicated that consumers spent R31 900 per second in retail stores. In addition, South Africa's retail trade industry contributed to R1 trillion in sales to the local economy.

Regarding price hiking in various retail shops in KwaZulu-Natal, the Department assured the public that senior officials from Consumer Protection Services are currently processing hundreds of complaints.

"We have an enduring partnership with the South African Police Service, the National Consumer Commission, the National Competition Authority and the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa," she said.

The department has received thousands of messages from consumers welcoming the arrest of the owner of Longbery Meat Market in Phoenix. He was arrested for contravening the Consumer Protection Act Regulations and the Disaster Management Act Regulations. If found guilty, the owner will pay an R1000 000 fine or up to 10% of his business's annual turnover. In addition, there is a possibility of imprisonment for a period not exceeding 12 months.

(With Inputs from South African Gvernment Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

The World Health Organizations regional director for Africa on Friday warned the continent faced a dramatic evolution of the coronavirus pandemic. Of the 47 countries in the WHO Africa region -- which includes sub-Saharan Africa and Algeria...

Health officials clear Jazz players, staff of coronavirus

Utah Jazz players and staff have been cleared of the coronavirus, the team said Friday. The Utah Department of Health has determined that all Jazz players and staff, regardless of prior testing status, no longer pose a risk of infection to ...

INTERVEW-Motor racing-Ecclestone sees little hope for F1 in 2020

Bernie Ecclestone holds little hope of Formula One racing this season due to the coronavirus pandemic and said he would have declared it game over already.The 89-year-old former F1 supremo, speaking to Reuters from the seclusion of his lock...

Help extended to Pondy pilgrims stranded in Varanasi: CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday said help is being extended to all the 22 pilgrims from the Union Territory stranded in Varanasi owing to the nation-wide lockdown as part of efforts to prevent spread of coronavirus. The c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020