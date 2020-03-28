Prabhu donates one month's salary in fight against Covid-19

Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu will donate his one month's salary to the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund to strengthen the efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak

The Rajya Sabha member has also sanctioned Rs one crore from his Member of Parliaments Local Area Development fund for fighting the Covid-19 crisis. "As our @PMOIndia @narendramodi appeals to all sections of society to cooperate to fight unprecedented health emergency #Covid19India its bounden responsibility & duty to do whatever is possible. I contribute 1month salary to #PMReliefFund All our volunteers working to fight #corona," he has said in a tweet

Prabhu is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Sherpa for the G-20 summit.

