Left Menu
Development News Edition

afdindia launches online learning classes

As lockdown to curb novel coronavirus continues, afdindia, India's oldest design entrance exam coaching institute has launched online learning classes for students preparing for NIFT, NID, CEED, UCEED & NATA exams.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kochi (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 14:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 14:50 IST
afdindia launches online learning classes
afdindia. Image Credit: ANI

Kochi (Kerala) [India] March 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): As lockdown to curb novel coronavirus continues, afdindia, India's oldest design entrance exam coaching institute has launched online learning classes for students preparing for NIFT, NID, CEED, UCEED & NATA exams. The online learning initiative has been introduced for the benefit of students, to help them continue with their preparations for the entrance examinations. This will give students, access to courseware and tutors, from anywhere.

"Our faculties have started to work from home to develop teaching-learning content that can be delivered directly on to the smartphones of students. The present crisis has given us an opportunity to change our teaching model. Online learning also helps in saving travel time and reducing cost of commuting and enable students to learn from anywhere", said Vinny Thomas, CEO, afdindia. The institute is planning flipped classroom and active learning strategies, where students can view & listen to tutors, during live classes at scheduled times.

There is also opportunity for students to interact with classmates and access study resources from the cloud. Homework and assignments are done by students from home, and uploaded to the cloud, which is reviewed by the tutors; feedback & grades are provided online. Every year lakhs of students apply for NATA, NIFT & NID entrance examinations. But only a few can secure a seat in the premier design & architecture colleges.

afdindia has developed a curriculum designed by subject experts with more than two decades of experience in the design entrance coaching industry. Students are put through rigorous training for the first phase of the admission test and once the students clear the written examination, the institute prepares them for phase two, which consists of situation test in NIFT and Studio test in NID.

"With the nationwide lockdown, online learning is the only way to provide classes for the upcoming, NIFT situation test, NID studio test and the architecture entrance exam, NATA. The classes will be conducted on world-class platforms including Google Classrooms, Zoom, YouTube live, etc. We will ensure active participation from students and faculty. The specially designed and customised courses will help the students crack the exams of these premier design institutions. At afdindia, we are using technology to overcome the difficulties our students are facing. Students will be able to avail online content and recorded video classes. We believe in smart, focussed preparation under the guidance of experts", said Julie James, Academic Director, afdindia. afdindia offers flexible batch timings. The next batches will commence on March 31st, April 9th, and April 18th, 2020. For admissions, please visit: www.afdindia.com/registration/ or call on 9895484652.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending change in supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Abe vows unprecedented stimulus, Tokyo virus cases rise by daily record

Japans Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday promised a massive unprecedented package of steps to cushion the economy from the coronavirus pandemic, saying the country was close to a national emergency as infections surged in Tokyo.Abe told...

Saudi Arabian Airlines to start UK repatriation flights -British embassy

Saudi Arabian Airlines has agreed to operate exceptional commercial flights to allow British nationals and their families to return to the United Kingdom, according to a British embassy message sent by e-mail late on Friday.The airline will...

Philippines reports 14 new coronavirus deaths, 272 infections

The Philippine health ministry on Saturday reported 14 new coronavirus deaths and 272 additional cases, marking the countrys single largest daily increase in fatalities and infections.The latest information brought total infections in the P...

Japan's Abe warns coronavirus outbreak could worsen if people don't take proper measures

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday requested people to refrain from non-essential meetings and said coronavirus infections could escalate if people let down their guard and dont take proper containment measures.Abe made the comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020