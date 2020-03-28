Aircraft crashlands in Nepal; no injuries

A small Nepal Airlines aircraft carrying two medical staff and testing equipment crash-landed at the Nepalgunj airport in the Western part of the country on Saturday, officials said. The accident happened around 11.30 am when China manufactured Y-12 E aircraft of Nepal Airlines missed the runway at the airport and crash-landed onto nearby grassland, according to officials.

However, in the incident, no one was injured. "The aircraft was carrying medical supplies and it had no passengers except two medical staff," said Santosh Adhikari, a senior official at the airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.