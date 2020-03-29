Plane catches fire at Manila airport; all 8 aboard killedPTI | Manila | Updated: 29-03-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 20:41 IST
A plane carrying eight people caught fire on Sunday while attempting to take off from Manila's airport on a flight bound for Japan, killing all those on board, officials said. The plane, which was carrying six crew members and two passengers, was on a medical mission to bring a patient to Tokyo when it caught fire at the end of the runway, said Manila airport general manager Ed Monreal.
"There were no survivors," Monreal said at a news conference. He said two of the eight on board were foreigners — one American and one Canadian — and the rest were Filipinos.
Firetrucks and rescue personnel rushed and doused the aircraft with foam to try to extinguish the flames.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Coronavirus: Metro Manila to implement curfews to limit movement of people
Philippines declares curfew in Manila to fight coronavirus
Philippines reports three more coronavirus deaths as Manila imposes 'quarantine'
Virus checkpoint queues stretch kilometres in Manila
Plane catches fire at Manila airport; all 8 aboard killed