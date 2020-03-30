Left Menu
Marg ERP to save 14 million sales force in Pharma distribution and people at pharmacies from Corona virus

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 17:49 IST
• Making salesman’s and retailer’s app free will ensure the safety of salesmen and retailers visiting pharmacies every day, as now they can book orders from home • The apps are connected to Marg ERP, the work of 10 operators can be done in 5 minutes by auto billing; the distributors have to arrange the delivery of the products Delhi, March 30, 2020: In the wake of Covid 19 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Janta Curfew and shutdown of offices in metros and major cities and majority of the workforce is on work from home mode, Marg ERP Ltd., leading inventory management and accounting Software Company has made its all order related feature, such as salesman’s and retailer’s app, free. As Covid 19 is spread through contact and government is advocating social distancing and may impose restrictions, which may prevent salesmen and operators from working. In order to keep the work being done smoothly, Marg ERP has made ordering of medicines by pharmacies online for free of cost so that operators can book the orders from home as well. This feature will help restrict the movement of almost 7 lakh salesmen’s in Pharma visiting around 20 pharmacies every day, reaching out to 1.40 crore people at Pharmacies. Pharmacies are the only stores which are kept open always and in these trying times people are going to make more and more visits to pharmacies.

The recently launched company’s e-ordering App, as an application that facilitates online order processing and inventory management for Pharma and FMCG retailers with their distributors, more than 1 lakh retailers have downloaded this App. As the mobile apps are connected to Marg ERP, the work of 10 operators can be done in 5 minutes by auto billing and they only have to arrange the delivery of the products. Thakur Anup Singh, CMD, Marg ERP Ltd. said, "The Prime Minister has highlighted the importance of social distancing and urged people to not step out of their homes unless it is of extreme importance. We at Marg ERP ensure that hassle-free trade and making our features free of cost for the operators and helping them to be safe from Covid 19, as the trade dealings can be done on our apps and not by visiting pharmacies. We remain optimistic that we’ll get past this and the economy will right back on track.

With our online e-ordering Apps, we are going to save 14 million people working at pharmacies and also salesmen in Pharma from Covid19, which will in turn control the spread of the disease to millions of people who are visiting pharmacies regularly during these trying times.” About Marg ERP Ltd.: Marg ERP is a leader in inventory and accounting software in India. The company has over one million active users, caters to more than 2,50,000 SME/MSMEs, and has captured 60 percent (structured & non-structured market) of the pharma industry. The customer profile of the company includes SME/ MSME, Retailers, Distributors and Manufacturers. Marg has a team of over 650 people working on building new and innovative software products and solutions for customers. The company has presence in over 700+ districts across the country with an international reach in 28 overseas markets.

Marg ERP works with exclusive channel partners who further provide our software products and solutions to customers. Marg currently works with 900+ active partners. PWR PWR.

