Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling drops against dollar as rating cut clouds British outlook

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 21:49 IST
Sterling drops against dollar as rating cut clouds British outlook

Sterling skidded against the dollar on Monday, as the U.S. currency reasserted its safe haven status and Britain's economic outlook was knocked further by a credit ratings downgrade.

Last week the pound rose nearly 7% against the greenback as measures to inject liquidity into markets by the U.S. Federal Reserve and a $2 trillion stimulus bill to offset the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic cooled dollar demand. Ratings agency Fitch cut Britain's sovereign debt rating on Friday, saying debt levels would jump as it ramped up spending to offset a near shutdown of the economy.

Facing what some economists say could be Britain's deepest recession in a century after the government ordered many businesses to close, finance minister Rishi Sunak announced a string of stimulus measures to try to curb unemployment. Central to Sunak's plan is a commitment for the state to pay 80% of the wages of workers who are temporarily laid off.

One in five Britons fear an economic depression because of the impact of coronavirus and a further 52% expect the economy to be in recession within a year, a poll showed. The Bank of England, like other central banks, has also sprung into action, expanding its bond-buying programme by a record 200 billion pounds and cutting its main interest rate to a record low 0.1%.

Fitch said the measures were necessary to cushion the economy but it now expected Britain's public debt, as a share of gross domestic product, would rise to 94% in 2020 and 98% in 2021, from 84.5% in 2019. For an interactive version of the below chart, click here https://reut.rs/3bBhU5h.

Doubts about Britain's future trading ties with the European Union posed a further risk, Fitch said. The EU expects Britain to seek an extension of its post-Brexit transition period beyond the end of the year, diplomats and officials said on Monday, as negotiations on trade have ground to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By 1600 GMT, the pound was down 0.4% at $1.2386, off its highest levels since March 13. Against the euro however, sterling extended last week's gains, up 0.6% at 88.92 pence per euro and hitting its highest level since March 13.

"The fundamentals suggest sterling is vulnerable," said Jane Foley, currency strategist at Rabobank in London, noting Britain's current account deficit, Brexit, and the worsening of Britain's public finances. "One of the interesting parts of the (Fitch) downgrade was pointing not just to the worsening of public finances but also the Brexit element, pointing to concerns about the UK's trade agreement with the EU."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Combatting COVID-19 requires tackling its darker sides: UN rights expert

Combatting the COVID-19 pandemic must also include stamping out what one independent human rights expert has called the darker sides of the disease verbal and physical attacks against Chinese and other minority communities, and excluding th...

Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to be used as quarantine facility in wake of coronavirus outbreak: Official order.

Delhis Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to be used as quarantine facility in wake of coronavirus outbreak Official order....

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 812, number of new cases falls sharply

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy climbed by 812 to 11,591, the Civil Protection Agency said on Monday, reversing two days of declines in the daily rate. However, the number of new cases rose by just 4,050, the lowest ...

Police cordon off Nizamuddin West area as people show COVID-19 symptoms, over 200 kept in isolation

Police and paramilitary personnel cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin West in south Delhi while over 200 people have been kept in isolation in hospitals after several people who took part in a religious congregation there earlier this m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020