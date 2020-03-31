Cyient gets nod to manufacture assemblies for COVID-19 diagnosis units, X-ray system

Tech major Cyient on Tuesday said its Mysore facility has received clearance to run med-tech manufacturing lines to support production of medical equipment that is critical in the fight against COVID-19. Cyient is producing assemblies that are used in X-ray generators from GE Healthcare and diagnosis units from Molbio Diagnostics to enable rapid disease testing in India, a statement said.

"We are proud to support our customers in the healthcare industry at this critical time. We will continue to do everything we can to help reduce the impact of this crisis on our customers' operations as they focus on delivering the technology needed to fight COVID-19 at a national and global level," Rajendra Velagapudi, senior vice president and CEO at Cyient DLM, said. Cyient’s facility in Mysore is dedicated to electronic manufacturing processes, including printed circuit board assemblies, cable harnesses, and box-builds.

COVID-19 infection, which originated in Wuhan in China, has spread across the world and claimed over 35,000 lives. Countries like South Korea, Spain, Italy, Iran and the US have been badly hit. In India, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to over 1,200, while the death toll touched 32. To combat the spread, the government had announced a 21-day lockdown that ends on April 14.

