Polish economy may shrink in 2020 due to coronavirus - PM

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he cannot rule out that Poland's economy will shrink this year due to a coronavirus-driven crisis.

"For sure GDP growth will not be the same as we had planned before. Will it be below zero? It is not ruled out," Morawiecki told a news conference on further restrictions to public life due to the coronavirus pandemic.

