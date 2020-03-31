Polish economy may shrink in 2020 due to coronavirus - PM

Polish economy may shrink in 2020 due to coronavirus - PMReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 31-03-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 16:34 IST
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he cannot rule out that Poland's economy will shrink this year due to a coronavirus-driven crisis.
"For sure GDP growth will not be the same as we had planned before. Will it be below zero? It is not ruled out," Morawiecki told a news conference on further restrictions to public life due to the coronavirus pandemic.
