SJVN pays Rs 400 cr to Centre, Rs 179 cr to Himachal Pradesh govt as interim dividend for FY20

State-owned SJVN on Tuesday said it has paid a sum of about Rs 400 crore and 179 crore to the Centre and the Himachal Pradesh government, respectively, as an interim dividend for the financial year 2019-20. Engaged in the generation of power, SJVN is a joint venture between the Government of India and the Himachal Pradesh government.

"SJVN Chairman Nand Lal Sharma has paid Rs 179.35 crore as interim dividend to government of Himachal Pradesh through cheque was handed over to Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh," the company said in a statement. For the financial year 2019-20, a total interim dividend of Rs 668.07 crore was announced by the company.

"While Rs 400.32 crore has been paid to Government of India, Rs 88.40 crores are being paid to public shareholders as interim dividend," the SJVN chairman said in the statement. In the company, the government of Himachal Pradesh holds 26.85 per cent stake, while 59.92 shares are with the Government of India and the rest 13.23 per cent are with the public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.