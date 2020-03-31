Coronavirus lockdown: CCI to remain closed till April 14

Taking measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has said it will remain closed till April 14. However, combination notices under the green channel route can be filed electronically from Monday to Friday between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm, and the fees shall be paid through electronic clearance service by direct remittance to the CCI, fair trade regulator said in a circular.

"The Commission would endeavour to process the combination notices filed till 20th March, 2020, under Sections 6 and 20 of the Act subject to the availability of necessary information and material. The parties are advised to cooperate and furnish all relevant information," it added. Dates for filing hard copies of the notice and submissions shall be notified in due course, it added.

All the matters listed for hearings up to April 14 have been adjourned. Besides, all filings or compliances due on or before April 14 in respect of pending cases under Sections 3 and 4 (anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominant position respectively) of the Competition Act will also remain suspended. The fresh dates will be notified in due course, the CCI said.

All other filings, submissions and proceedings under the Competition Act, including those before the director general, have also been deferred..

