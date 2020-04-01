Maruti reports 47 pc drop in March sales

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday reported a 47 percent decline in sales at 83,792 units in March. The company had sold 1,58,076 units in March last year, MSI said in a statement.

Domestic sales declined by 46.4 percent at 79,080 units last month as against 1,47,613 units in March 2019, it added. Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and WagonR stood at 15,988 units as compared to 16,826 units in the same month last year, down 5 percent.

Sales of compact segment, including models, such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, and Dzire, fell 50.9 percent at 40,519 units as against 82,532 cars in March last year. Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 1,863 units as compared to 3,672 units earlier.

Similarly, sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and Ertiga, declined by 53.4 percent to 11,904 units as compared to 25,563 in the year-ago month, MSI said. Exports last month were down by 55 percent at 4,712 units as against 10,463 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.