Left Menu
Development News Edition

German vegetable prices may rise as virus disrupts farms

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 12:54 IST
German vegetable prices may rise as virus disrupts farms
Representative image

German fruit and vegetable prices may increase following coronavirus-related travel bans that are preventing east Europeans from gathering harvests at domestic farms, the head of the country's farming association DVB said in a newspaper report.

Germany's decision to close borders and restrict travel means many thousands of seasonal workers, mainly from eastern Europe, cannot start planting and harvesting vegetables and fruit, DVB president Joachim Rukwied told the daily Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung on Wednesday. European Union countries should allow the hundreds of thousands of seasonal migrant workers who plant or harvest crops to cross borders despite national measures to contain the coronavirus, the EU Commission said on Monday.

Countries across the EU have set up border controls to stem the virus outbreak, which has also resulted in delayed food and medical supplies. "We reckon that we will face overall reduced supplies of fruits and vegetables," Rukwied told the newspaper. Some farmers were considering canceling orders for seeds and plants because of the lack of workers, he added.

German agriculture minister Julia Kloeckner said she is seeking agreement with the country's interior ministry on the issue as "we cannot do without extra seasonal farmworkers." Germany needs to find a balance between the need to prevent the coronavirus spreading and the need for seasonal workers to help on farms, she said on German television ARD.

"We must find an answer, we cannot leave farmers hanging on this," Kloeckner said. German producers warned that the lack of workers meant vegetables may not get harvested, even though the country's government has announced certain measures, including a new website for people seeking work on farms.

It may not be possible to compensate for smaller German fruit and vegetable harvests with imports as other EU producing countries are suffering the same problems, Rukwied said. Proposals by the German government to allow laid-off workers and unemployed to work on farms without loss of state benefits were not enough, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

'Next 2 weeks crucial' as Singapore enters new phase of community transmission, warn experts

The next two weeks are crucial in the battle against coronavirus, experts warned a day earlier, after new clusters and infection-related cases with no known connections were reported in Singapore. Whether this potential time bomb is defused...

Jamia Millia to carry out online development programme for faculty members

The Jamia Millia Islamia JMI will be carrying out an online development programme for faculty members to equip them with online teaching tools during the 21-day lockdown. The varsitys vice-chancellor on Wednesday wrote to faculty members ab...

Lockdown: Goa cops provide food, essentials to migrant workers

The Goa police are playing good Samaritans by providing food and essentials to over 200 migrant labourers housed at government relief camps in North Goa amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. The authorities stopped several migrant labourer...

Pak's coronavirus cases cross 2,000

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan surpassed 2,000 on Wednesday, indicating an upward trend despite efforts by the government to contain the pandemic. The Ministry of National Health Services said that 105 new patients tested posit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020