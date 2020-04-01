Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB committed to supporting Uzbekistan in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Mr. Umurzakov expressed his appreciation for ADB’s continued support to Uzbekistan and proactive communications during the crisis caused by the pandemic.

ADB | Manila | Updated: 01-04-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 14:31 IST
ADB committed to supporting Uzbekistan in fight against COVID-19 pandemic
Mr. Asakawa commended the government on its early measures to combat the pandemic announced on 19 March. Image Credit: Twitter(@ADB_HQ)

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa and Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade, and ADB Governor Sardor Umurzakov today discussed how ADB can support Uzbekistan in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"ADB is fully committed to supporting Uzbekistan at this extraordinarily challenging time by mobilizing financing to combat the spread of the outbreak, supporting entrepreneurs and employment, expanding social support, and ensuring the economy continues to function sustainably," said Mr. Asakawa. "ADB has approved $200,000 in grant support to immediately address medical needs. ADB is working with the government on countercyclical support that will help to mitigate the negative impact on the economy. ADB will also offer policy advice and reallocate loan savings to help address immediate health care needs and strengthen health systems."

Mr. Umurzakov expressed his appreciation for ADB's continued support to Uzbekistan and proactive communications during the crisis caused by the pandemic. He stressed the government is taking all necessary measures to support the health and wellbeing of its people, and address macroeconomic challenges facing the country.

Mr. Asakawa commended the government on its early measures to combat the pandemic announced on 19 March. He said the measures introduced by President Shavkat Mirziyoev demonstrate a proactive approach to safeguarding the wellbeing, incomes, and livelihoods of the people of Uzbekistan. This can help sustain the reform momentum and reduce the time required for the economy to recover from the slowdown. Mr. Asakawa welcomed the time-bound relief measures announced for businesses in affected sectors of the economy.

The government expects a slowdown in growth, with a drop in budget revenue and export earnings leading to wider fiscal and current account deficits. The government's stabilization measures are expected to reduce negative social and economic impacts on the population.

On 18 March, ADB announced an initial package of approximately $6.5 billion to address the immediate needs of its developing member countries, including Uzbekistan, as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. ADB stands ready to provide further financial assistance and policy advice whenever the situation warrants.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Over 100 countries ask South Korea for coronavirus testing help - official

South Korea has received requests from 121 countries for help with coronavirus testing, a foreign ministry official said on Wednesday, as authorities around the world come under intense pressure to curb the spread of the disease.South Korea...

Olympic flame to stay a month in Fukushima; next stop unsure

The Olympic flame will be on display until the end of April in Japans northeastern prefecture of Fukushima. Tokyo Olympic and prefecture officials held an official handover ceremonyon Wednesday at the J-Village National Training Center in F...

BEL achieves record turnover in excess of Rs 12,500 crore

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited BEL posted a turnover in excess of Rs 12,500 crore Provisional Unaudited during 2019-20, a six per cent growth over the previous years figure of Rs 11,789 crore. BELs order book as on Wednesd...

CBSE to offer 'Applied Mathematics' as elective for class 11, 12 students

After introducing two levels of mathematics papers for class 10 students, CBSE will now offer Applied Mathematics as an academic elective at the senior secondary level for those who do not want to take it up for higher studies or wont opt f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020