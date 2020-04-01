Hyundai sales fall 47 pc in March

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday reported a 47.21 per cent decline in total sales at 32 279 units in March

The company had sold 61,150 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement

Domestic sales were down 40.69 per cent to 26,300 units as against 44,350 units in March 2019, the company added. Similarly, exports last month were down 64.41 per cent to 5,979 units as compared with 16,800 units in March 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

