COVID-19: CenturionPlus helps clients navigate uncharted legal needs

“As we face a new global crisis, we have been overwhelmed by questions and concerns from clients and individuals all around the African continent,” explained CenturionPlus Director Leon Van Der Merwe.

01-04-2020
There is no doubt that long after this global health crisis is over, courts will be grappling with untold numbers of litigation disputes concerning whether parties are excused from the performance of their contractual obligations. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

The CenturionPlus team (https://CenturionLG.com) and our on-demand lawyers are working around the clock to help clients navigate the uncharted legal waters sparked by COVID-19. Amidst this time of crises and the restrictions put on travel and mobility, we have attorneys on the ground that can assist your company with its tailored legal needs. This includes in-house and remote legal assistance.

"As we face a new global crisis, we have been overwhelmed by questions and concerns from clients and individuals all around the African continent," explained CenturionPlus Director Leon Van Der Merwe. "With CenturionPlus, we have developed and adopted a new approach of on-demand, on-the-ground lawyers in all jurisdictions across Africa. This platform is even more relevant given the current global situation and travel restrictions across Africa."

The need for in-house legal support is indeed now greater than ever. This includes not only assisting clients seeking to address supply chain disruptions, but also those needing guidance on an out-of-court debt restructuring amid financial challenges. "Companies are actively seeking guidance on whether a pandemic allows for contractual obligations to be voided, and we are here to assist them in addressing this challenge," added Van Der Merwe.

There is no doubt that long after this global health crisis is over, courts will be grappling with untold numbers of litigation disputes concerning whether parties are excused from the performance of their contractual obligations. Companies should hence be pro-active in restructuring and re-visiting their current approach and policies. This includes the mobilization of a dedicated legal team that understands your business and can get the job done with flexibility in services and pricing.

During this uncertain period, remember to make this time serve you, don't serve the time.

