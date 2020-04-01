Left Menu
Lockdown Inspires Millennials To Learn How to Cook On Kwai Live

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 16:30 IST
New Delhi, 1st April 2020: India’s nationwide lockdown has prompted a large number of millennials stuck at home to learn new cooking skills using video apps like Kwai. A spokesperson for the app said it has registered unprecedented viewership for live cooking videos hosted by prominent users in the last one week. “A majority of people are looking to consume only home-cooked meals as a means of preventing unwarranted contact with strangers as far as possible. Others are looking to learn new recipes and skills to keep themselves busy and engaged while they are stuck at home,” the spokesperson said.

On Monday, popular Kwai user Pradeep Sahani cooked a variety of South Indian snacks and dishes on an hour-long live session on Kwai recently. He also answered questions from his followers and others tuned in to his live session. “Many of my followers requested that I give them basic tips on how to rustle up easy and delicious meals while they are in quarantine,” he said. Sahani, who goes by Kwai’s profile name Pradeepviralkwai2019, said over 3,000 people watched his live stream and asked him questions, as he cooked dishes like rawa upma, sambhar, coconut chutney, tamatar onion chutney, idli, and pani paleharam live on the Kwai app. “I received a few requests to conduct another live cooking session focusing on North Indian cuisine,” he added.

Kwai said that many Indian users are looking to help others sharpen their culinary skills from the comfort of their own homes. Available for free for Android and iOS users, Kwai is a popular video-sharing app that lets people watch or share fun videos of their own directly from their smartphone. A lot of Kwai's content is based on memes, music and challenges which allow users to engage with other people. PWR PWR

