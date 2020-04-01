CIPET hands over Gwalior centre for converting into quarantine unit

The Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) on Wednesday said it has handed over its skill training centre in Gwalior for creating 72-bed quarantine facility in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. The institute has also attached its staff and officers on a 24x7 duty to provide support services to the paramedical team.

Moreover, the Bhubaneswar centre has distributed face masks, sanitizers, disinfectants and water bottles besides creating awareness on preventing transmission of the viral disease. The research and development wing of the centre has prepared sanitizers as per the World Health Organization norms and distributed them to the security and housekeeping staff. All the employees of CIPET have voluntarily contributed their one day's salary amounting to Rs 18 lakh to the PM-CARES fund. Its Lucknow centre has donated Rs 5 lakh to a grain bank called 'Annada Nagar Nigam Nidhi' for providing food to the needy and migrants in the city.

