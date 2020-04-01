Punjab CM seeks immediate release of pending GST

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate release of Rs 6,752.83 crore towards the state's arrears of GST compensation pending since October 2, 2019. He has urged the Prime Minister to direct Union Finance Ministry Nirmala Sitharaman to ensure the release of these arrears on priority in view of the critical situation arising out of the coronavirus crisis.

In these excruciating time, where both the central and state governments are coping with the challenges arising out of COVID-19, the release of this arrear would provide a big relief to Punjab, said the chief minister as per an official statement here on Wednesday. The amount of Rs 6,752.83 crore, pending as arrears of compensation, if released, would help the Punjab government in minimising the impact of this catastrophe, besides providing desired relief to the poor and needy, he added. PTI VSD CHS HRS

