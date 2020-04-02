No meeting set up for OPEC+, sources say after Saudi call for talks

No meeting has yet been set up between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, OPEC sources said on Thursday after Saudi Arabia called for emergency talks on the oil market.

When asked if any meeting had been arranged, one of the OPEC sources told Reuters: "I don't know. I've just seen the headlines."

