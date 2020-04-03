Left Menu
Pernod Ricard India Foundation and Akshay Patra, Feeding the Daily Wage Workers Amid Nationwide Lockdown

03-04-2020
India – Business Wire India In the view of major economic activities shutting down in the country as part of the nationwide lockdown announced on 23rd March, informal sector workforce including a large section of migrant labour workers and daily wagers have found themselves without a source of disposable incomes and basic amenities like food and housing. This has led to scores of people trying to migrate back to their rural hometowns and villages with the unavailability of public transport. The Central Government and many state governments have mounted several concrete steps to ensure that these people are cared for. Pernod Ricard India Foundation has a long-standing partnership with The Akshaya Patra Foundation. We are now contributing 4000 meals a day, to Delhi Government’s drive to feed vulnerable migrants and daily wage workers.

Talking about the initiative, Mr. Sunil Duggal, VP, Corporate Affairs, Pernod Ricard India said “The company has initiated myriad initiatives to support frontline healthcare professionals, enforcement agencies and truck drivers. We remain committed to support our communities and in the current situation, it is extremely important that every citizen contributes to the fight against COVID-19 and our healthcare system remains capable This feeding program with Akshaya Patra serves the informal workforce and ensure that they are well fed, healthy while staying where they are and thus contribute to curtailing the disease spread.” The program is a vital step towards minimizing public movement amid the need for preventive isolation. At the same, it is ensuring that vulnerable communities are being cared for and do not suffer from social and economic adversities during this time and can contribute to this national fight against COVID-19 pandemic in India. These meals are being prepared in best in class hygienic kitchens and are transported and served in safe manner by professional staff. It is being ensured that appropriate physical distancing is maintained by the beneficiaries of the program and they are made aware about best practices in personal hygiene. With two square meals served, nutritional needs of the migrant workers are being well tended to amid restricted movement.

With the vision of Creating Shared Value, Pernod Ricard India Foundation is committed to Leaving No One Behind in these testing times by standing firm behind vulnerable communities and enabling them to rise above adversities stronger and better. With program aligned to Sustainable Development Goal 2 for Zero Hunger, PRIF has fed 34 lakh meals to 15,000 school children in 160 schools in UP during 2019-2020. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Pernod Ricard India and Akshay Patra Foundation providing food to daily wage workers PWR PWR.

