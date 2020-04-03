Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lupin gets USFDA establishment inspection report for Aurangabad unit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 11:17 IST
Lupin gets USFDA establishment inspection report for Aurangabad unit

Homegrown pharma major Lupin on Friday said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Aurangabad, Maharashtra, facility with no action indicated

The inspection for the facility was carried out by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) between February 10 and February 14, 2020, and concluded with no observations, the company said in a regulatory filing

Commenting on the receipt of the EIR, Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said, “This takes us a step forward in our efforts of enhancing our compliance and quality standards across all our manufacturing sites." He further said, "We continue to work with the USFDA to improve our quality and compliance while providing important medicines to the US market.” PTI RKL RKL ANSANS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Wimbledon chief fears 'no more tennis this year'

Wimbledon chief Richard Lewis admitted that he feared the remainder of the 2020 tennis season could be wiped out. Tennis has been in lockdown since early last month and is not scheduled to return until July 13 at the earliest following the...

Obi-Wan Kenobi series ropes in Joby Harold as writer

John Wick Chapter 3 executive producer Joby Harold has boarded Disney Plus Obi-Wan Kenobi series as the writerAccording to Variety, Harold has replaced writer Hossein Amini, who left the project back in JanuaryThe much-anticipated series ma...

India's growth to slow to 4 pc in FY20, recover to 6.2 pc in FY21

The Asian Development Bank ADB projects Indias gross domestic product GDP will slow to 4 per cent in the fiscal year 2020 ending on March 31, 2021 due to a weak global environment and continued efforts to contain the novel coronavirus COVID...

Google releases location data to show if coronavirus lockdowns working in 131 countries

Alphabet Incs Google on Thursday published reports for 131 countries showing whether visits to shops, parks, and workplaces dropped in March when many governments issued stay-at-home orders to rein the spread of the novel coronavirus.Google...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020