Mumbai, Apr 03, 2020

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 12:34 IST
Mumbai, Apr 03, 2020 Money Market Operations as on March 31, 2020 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent)MONEY MARKETS@ Volume (One Leg) Weighted Average Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)2,43,070.59 0.85 0.01-5.00 I. Call Money 6,828.89 4.29 2.40-5.00 II. Triparty Repo 1,65,846.90 0.55 0.01-4.50 III. Market Repo 68,644.80 1.13 0.01-3.00 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 1,750.00 5.00 5.00-5.00B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 30.15 3.87 3.10-4.40 II. Term Money@@ 394.00 4.50-7.50 III. Triparty Repo403.00 4.34 3.50-4.50 IV. Market Repo275.00 0.01 0.01-0.01 V. Repo in Corporate Bond0.00RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off RateC. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)I. Today's Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Tue, 31/03/2020 3 Fri, 03/04/2020 3,82,473.00 4.002. Variable Rate&(I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo(II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo Tue, 31/03/2020 3 Fri, 03/04/2020 0.00- (b) Reverse Repo-----3. MSF Tue, 31/03/2020 3 Fri, 03/04/2020 1,950.00 4.654. Long-Term Repo Operations- - -5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 6. Net liquidity injected from today's operations[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*-3,80,523.00 II. Outstanding Operations1. Fixed Rate(i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate&(I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo Fri, 27/03/2020 13 Thu, 09/04/2020 1,18,029.00 4.39 (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo Thu, 26/03/2020 12 Tue, 07/04/2020 11,772.00 5.16 Mon, 23/03/2020 16 Wed, 08/04/2020 31,585.00 5.16 Tue, 24/03/2020 16 Thu, 09/04/2020 46,160.00 5.16 (b) Reverse Repo-----3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo OperationsMon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo OperationsFri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 5,920.38 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 1,27,534.38 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -2,52,988.62 RESERVE POSITION@G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 31/03/2020 5,05,130.90 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 10/04/20204,11,781.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 31/03/20200.00I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 13/03/2020 2,61,748.00@ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL)

- Not Applicable / No Transaction** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI& As per the Press Release: 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.

