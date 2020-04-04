Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vestige ranks 30 on 2020 DSN Global 100 list

Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd, one of the leading Indian direct selling companies providing world class health and wellness products, has been ranked 30 among the top 100 global direct selling companies - up 33 ranks from 63 in 2019 - on the DSN Global 100 list.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 17:04 IST
Vestige ranks 30 on 2020 DSN Global 100 list
Gautam Bali, Managing Director, Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd.. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI /BusinessWire India): Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd, one of the leading Indian direct selling companies providing world class health and wellness products, has been ranked 30 among the top 100 global direct selling companies - up 33 ranks from 63 in 2019 - on the DSN Global 100 list. Vestige has featured in the DSN Global 100 list for the fourth consecutive year and it is the only Indian direct selling company to scale up in the 2020 DSN Global 100 list this year.

"Vestige's rapid success has been built on our strong fundamentals and investments in offering products and solutions. Our portfolio is based on deep insights of the needs of sellers and consumers, adherence to highest standards, government guidelines, industry best practices and, most importantly, a rewarding association with members by putting the distributor-cum- consumer's interests above everything. We are glad that today we have emerged as the no. 1 Indian company on the global direct selling map," said Gautam Bali, Managing Director, Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd. "We are delighted to be named at the number 30 global rank by DSN. I would like to congratulate and thank the entire Vestige family for this achievement. This has been possible because of the unprecedented efforts, support and determination of each member," he added.

Vestige was founded in 2004 by the most admired pioneers of the direct selling revolution in India. The company deals in world class premium products with an expansive range of over 300 products spread across health and wellness, personal care, beauty, hygiene and other portfolios. Vestige boasts of a strong global footprint with presence in Bahrain, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Vestige Products are manufactured in Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Halal certified factories. The company offers a unique business model and is revolutionizing the direct selling industry.

DSN Global 100 list acknowledges the achievements of direct selling companies and offers a unique perspective on the global impact of the industry on economic and social realms. It provides a range of mutual learning not only for industry members but also for researchers, investors and--most important--those seeking opportunities within the industry. Recognition of the companies in the DSN Global 100 list is the culmination of months of research and the cooperation of many individuals throughout the world. Wherever possible, the DSN (Direct Selling News) team seeks out public records and documents for publicly traded companies and nearly 80 percent of the DSN Global 100 data is compiled from privately held companies.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Legislators, MPs, Mayor from Bengaluru hold meeting over COVID-19

A meeting was held of all the Legislators, MPs, Mayor, Deputy Mayor and other Ministers from Bengaluru in connection with COVID-19. In the meeting, they were appraised about the situation and the preventive measures taken by the state gover...

Spanish hotel owner turns resort over to refugees during coronavirus crisis

In a complex of holiday bungalows to the east of Madrid, Venezuelan refugees and homeless people have replaced the tourists, business meetings and wedding parties that usually fill the premises.The owner of the La Ciguena resort has turned ...

Jalandhar man seeks CM's help to go to his aunt's house amid curfew

A college student, who was facing some mental health issues and living alone near here, was sent to his aunts house after he sought help from Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Twitter. Harsimran Singh, 22, in his tweet wrote that he ...

J-K political parties call amended domicile rules ‘cosmetic’, ‘token concessions’

Several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reacted sharply to the amendments in the domicile law for the Union Territory, saying they were cosmetic and token concessions which fell short of the expectations. National Con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020