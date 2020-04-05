Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 20:45 IST
Amidst the continuing lockdown and the resultant surge in data demand, Vodafone-Idea has installed over 1,550 ma-Mino -- the highest by any operator in the region. Vodafone Idea has seen more than 30 per cent surge in payload in these ma-Mimo in March compared to the previous month, providing better customer experience even as the demand rises.

A single cell of ma-Mimo carries 8.5 times the traffic compared to FDD and 3.5 times of TDD, leading to enhanced throughput and better spectrum efficiency. The company said it has deployed over 12,000 ma-Mimos across the country, making it the largest such deployment.

* * * * * Bisleri begins direct home delivery In view of the rapid evolution of coronavirus, the largest bottled water player Bisleri has begun an initiative to encourage consumers to stay indoors but hydrated and with higher immunity by direct delivery of safe and healthy bottled water. Through this initiative, consumers across cities can opt to order directly on the company website - or by calling the customer care number - 1800-121-1007 to indicate their requirement across a range of sizes. The order will be delivered by the company via its distribution network within 48 hrs.

* * * * * Saifee opens 50-bedded Covid facility Saifee Hospital has opened a 50-bedded Covid facility, claiming it to be the largest such facility in the city in private sector. The hospital - run by a Muslim charitable trust - has been in the press for allegedly bungled handling of a Covid patient case, following which it was asked to down shutters.

The facility will have a separate ward for suspected cases, it said. * * * * * MGL cuts CNG, PNG prices Mahanagar Gas has reduced the compressed natural gas price by Rs 2/kg and domestic piped natural gas by Re 1/SCM in and around Mumbai effective from midnight of April 4-5, following the reduction in global prices.

The revised delivered prices - inclusive of all taxes of CNG and domestic PNG in and around Mumbai - will be Rs 47.95/kg and Rs 29.60/SCM (slab 1) and Rs 35.20/SCM (slab 2), respectively. At this price, CNG is attractive by 55 per cent and 28 per cent compared to petrol and diesel, respectively, the company said.

