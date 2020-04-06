Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown deepens woes of automobile dealers: Ind-Ra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 15:49 IST
Lockdown deepens woes of automobile dealers: Ind-Ra

The nationwide lockdown has deepened woes of automobile dealers as the coronavirus pandemic crippling most economic and commercial activities will negatively impact demand for automobiles, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra). The Supreme Court’s order on March 27 to allow automobile dealers, except in the National Capital Region, to sell 10 per cent of unsold Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) compliant inventory within 10 days after the nation-wide lockdown ends on April 14, 2020 comes as a little respite to an already struggling automobile dealership, it said.

The ratings agency said some original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have announced support to auto dealers either by taking the ownership of unsold stock, or by requesting their inventory financing partners for an extension of the moratorium to their dealers due to the lockdown. OEMs could also compensate their dealers for the unsold stock to a certain extent, which was also seen during the goods and services tax implementation, it said in a statement.

"However, given that the sluggish demand in the industry over the last 12 months, Ind-Ra opines that the current measures might not be adequate to cover the losses of the dealers," it added. Furthermore, the three-month moratorium on the instalments of all term loans is likely to trouble most dealers, who usually sit on short-term borrowings rather than term loans, as automobile dealers’ operations are working capital intensive. However, a large part of the debt is related to inventory funding, which is also likely to reduce due to lower sales, Ind-Ra said.

The agency further said it "expects the COVID-19 spread and the resultant lockdown, crippling most economic and commercial activities, will negatively impact the demand for automobiles". Even after the lockdown ends on April 14, 2020, consumers would be wary to come out for a discretionary purchase and hence a 10-day timeline might not be sufficient to sell the inventory, it said.

Ind-Ra believes that liquidating the unsold BS-IV stock within 10 days amid a desperately low buyer sentiment due to the COVID-19 pandemic would call for heavy discounts and still might not be adequate to alleviate the demand woes of auto dealers and could impact their profitability. Furthermore, Ind-Ra said, "if the shutdown remains for a prolonged period, it could lead to weaker consumer sentiments amid lower income across various sections on account of a decreased industrial output, reduced transportation and an overall challenging economic environment. Hence, there is no likelihood that the sale of BS-VI vehicles would pick up any time soon." PTI RKL MKJ.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam's Dung Quat refinery may delay maintenance to 2021 due to coronavirus - sources

Vietnams Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Co will likely delay maintenance of its Dung Quat refinery, initially scheduled to begin on June 12, due to the coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in travel curbs, two sources familiar with t...

British PM Johnson in hospital for coronavirus tests but said to be still in charge

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was undergoing tests in hospital on Monday as he is still suffering coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19, but the government insisted he remained in charge.Johnson, who had be...

Salaries of Analytics Professionals Grew by 14.3 Percent Since Last Year

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India According to the sixth edition of the annual study report by Analytics India Magazine and Jigsaw Academy titled Analytics India Salary Study 2020- By AIM and Jigsaw Academy, the salaries in...

Swiss coronavirus deaths hit 584, positive tests rise to 21,652

The Swiss death toll from the novel coronavirus has risen to 584, the countrys public health agency said on Monday, from 559 people on Sunday.The number of positive tests also increased to 21,652 from 21,100 on Sunday, it said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020