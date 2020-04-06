Left Menu
Impartus, a Bangalore-based leading edtech startup is extending its offer to provide virtual classroom designed for live online learning, completely free to all Indian schools and colleges until April 30.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:25 IST
EdTech startup Impartus extends offer of live virtual classroom free. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 6 (ANI/ Evoc): Impartus, a Bangalore-based leading edtech startup is extending its offer to provide virtual classroom designed for live online learning, completely free to all Indian schools and colleges until April 30. Impartus platform deeply focuses on secured delivery and engagement in both live as well as recorded classes, and mirrors the physical classroom experience. The closure of schools and colleges in India due to lockdown has affected millions of students, and may continue beyond April 14. This initiative aims to ensure that no student is deprived of live and interactive access to teachers and learning.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world's leading cloud service provider, is supporting Impartus in this initiative. Impartus would be leveraging AWS's global infrastructure and breadth and depth of services to help scale quickly for online learning, enabling students across India to attend virtual classrooms. "88 percent of the teachers on-boarded on our platform in the past four weeks are first-time online teachers. The appreciation we are receiving from them and from the institutions moving away from Zoom/Webex to us, is making us extend this initiative," said Amit Mahensaria, Co-founder and CEO, Impartus.

We care deeply for our student and teacher community and are committed to supporting them during this difficult time. With AWS, we have been able to reliably and seamlessly auto-scale our infrastructure to support significantly increased demand from education institutions throughout this period," said Amit Mahensaria. "We are therefore offering our virtual classroom platform for live classes free to all educational institutions and their teachers, till April 30. This small effort is to contribute towards the Indian education system; a system which has made our startup what it is today," Mahensaria said.

The teachers will be able to conduct live and interactive online classes for up to 1,000 students in each session (for teaching or doubt-resolution) on the Impartus Virtual Classroom. The students can also watch on-demand recordings of these classes on the Impartus platform. Impartus currently hosts live virtual video classrooms on AWS Cloud for more than 5,00,000 students and 26,000 teachers across India, and also supports on-boarding and training of teachers to ensure smooth and effective online classes.

Any staff or teacher of an institution (schools, colleges and universities only) can avail of this facility online on live.impartus.com or through call/ WhatsApp on 7892090030. The platform will be made available immediately to that institution and all the teachers will be able to conduct real-time interactive online classes for students. This initiative is till April 30 or one month of usage, whichever is earlier. This story is provided by Evoc. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ Evoc)

