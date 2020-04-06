Left Menu
Kalyan Jewellers to support jewellery industry workers; joins hands with Bachchan for film industry

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:54 IST
Kalyan Jewellers on Monday said it will support daily wage workers of gems and jewellery sector, and also those of film industry, in association with Amitabh Bachchan. Kalyan Jewellers will provide monetary relief to 50,000 households of kaarigars or artisans who work as daily wage workers in the gems and jewellery industry through its 'Goldsmith Relief Fund', which will be working closely with manufacturers association (Kerala), Coimbatore Jewellers Association and Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (Mumbai), a release said here.

The funds will be used to provide relief material and monetary assistance to daily wage workers, it added. "We are witnessing an unprecedented global pandemic. During these testing times, it is important to support the daily wage worker community which has been most affected due to the shutdown," Kalyan Jewellers CMD T S Kalyanaraman said.

"The Goldsmith Relief Fund is an initiative that we have put together to try and bring some semblance of financial relief to the artisans working in our industry," he added. The company will also work closely with All India Film Employees Confederation (Mumbai) and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (Kochi) to support workers from across the country with effective distribution of monetary funds and/or rations.

Kalyan Jewellers will work in association with Bachchan's 'We Are One' initiative that aims to support 1,00,000 families. The company will also partner with the 'We Are One' public service announcement (PSA) film led by Bachchan, where stalwarts from the film industry will come together to make PSA that will clarify the importance of staying home and social distancing to break the chain during COVID-19.

"The film being made is very special as it brings together all the best creative minds of our industry. This will further strengthen the unity among the citizens of our country to fight COVID-19 and enable India to lead the world out of this pandemic," Kalyanaraman said. Led by Bachchan, the film will feature celebrities like Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiv Raj Kumar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Diljit Dosanjh.

The initiative is further supported by Sony Pictures Networks, and will be telecast on April 6, the release added..

