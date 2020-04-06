Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500 set to recoup $1 trillion in value as coronavirus deaths slow

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 20:45 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500 set to recoup $1 trillion in value as coronavirus deaths slow

The S&P 500 was on track to recoup about $1 trillion in market value on Monday in a frantic rally after New York, the biggest U.S. coronavirus hot spot, reported a fall in daily deaths, raising hopes that the pandemic could level-off soon.

All three main stock indexes jumped more than 4%, with gains led by utilities, real estate and consumer staples stocks - broadly considered the safest bets at times of extreme volatility. The S&P 500 banking index soared 7.3% and was set for its best day in more than a week, with Bank of America , Citigroup, Wells Fargo and JP Morgan advancing between 5% and 8%, tracking Treasury yields.

"Seeing signs of stabilization in New York City is probably the most important thing given the amount of capital that's controlled through managers that live in the area," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York. "It's a tremendous relief for the market (but it's) not to say that we're through the woods yet, because we're going to have a tough week or two ahead."

The S&P 500 has fallen more than 20% since its all-time highs in mid-February, marked by wild day-to-day price swings, as the novel coronavirus brought business activity to a virtual halt and sparked mass layoffs. Despite the slowdown in the death toll in New York, U.S. officials girded the country for a "peak death week" from the pandemic.

Wall Street's fear gauge fell to its lowest in two weeks, but analysts cautioned against calling a bottom in equity markets. During the financial crisis of 2007-08, the S&P 500 took months to establish its bottom even after the volatility index plummeted. "This still looks like a case of over optimism," said Marios Hadjikyriacos, investment analyst at online broker XM.

"A lot of uncertainty is still in the air and there is no clear timeline for when any of these economies will be reopened, which is the most important variable for markets." At 10:51 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 921.50 points, or 4.38%, at 21,974.03, the S&P 500 was up 107.14 points, or 4.31%, at 2,595.79 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 327.02 points, or 4.44%, at 7,700.11.

Boeing Co said on Sunday it was extending the suspension of production operations at its Washington state facilities and it would stop paying about 30,000 workers this week. The planemaker's shares rose 5.8%, but are still down nearly 60% this year.

Profits for S&P 500 firms are expected to drop in the second quarter and investors fear more dire forecasts as demand across sectors including airlines, luxury goods and industrials evaporates. Video conferencing app Zoom fell more than 8% on concerns over its data privacy practices and increased competition from deep-pocketed rivals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

North eastern girl spat on in Mumbai: NCW

The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of an incident where a miscreant allegedly spat on a girl from the North East at Kalina Market area in Mumbai, calling it a case of racial discrimination amid coronavirus outbreak. The NCW said it wi...

Govt open to suggestions for better implementation of Vivad Se Vishwas scheme: CBDT chief

The government is open to suggestions from stakeholders for better implementation of the direct tax Vivad Se Vishwas scheme, Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman P C Mody said on Monday. The government has launched the Vivad Se Vishwas sc...

With hospitals stressed, U.S. enters 'peak death week' in coronavirus crisis

The United States entered what an official called the peak death week of the coronavirus on Monday while a watchdog report said hospitals were struggling to maintain and expand capacity to care for infected patients.The U.S. death toll, whi...

U.S. death toll from coronavirus tops 10,000

The U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus topped 10,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally. The United States has the third-highest number of reported deaths from the disease in the world, only exceeded by Italy with 15,887 and Sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020