Business groups say Mexican plans to boost economy are insufficient

Mexico's most powerful business lobbies on Monday said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plans to lift the Mexican economy out of a coronavirus-induced crisis are insufficient, and that more is needed to protect jobs and companies.

Lopez Obrador unveiled his plans on Sunday, vowing to help the poor and create jobs, but his promise to uphold fiscal discipline at the same time sparked criticism that the measures fell far short of what was needed.

