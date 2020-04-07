Left Menu
Development News Edition

Production at SAIL, Tata Steel plants down by 50 pc, amid lockdown : Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 13:31 IST
Production at SAIL, Tata Steel plants down by 50 pc, amid lockdown : Sources

Facing reduction in demand due to the lockdown in the country, steel makers SAIL and Tata Steel have reduced their output by about 50 per cent, according to sources.        State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and private player Tata Steel both contribute about 20 per cent to India's total steel production. As per industry sources, SAIL and Tata Steel have scaled down production by about 50 per cent.

The companies have taken the decision because of the reduced demand in the market after the lockdown, which has impacted logistics movement, the sources said adding that buyers are also reluctant in placing orders. Most of the staff of the companies are working from home and only important sites like blast furnaces and coke oven batteries etc at the plants, which can not be closed, are running.

Tata Steel had earlier said as the outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted its business and operations, the company's integrated steel facilities in Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar and subsidiaries Tata Steel BSL and Tata Steel Long Products have started reducing production levels while operations in the downstream facilities have been suspended and put on care and maintenance mode. The company had however not provided any figures with respect to reduced production levels.

While a SAIL official confirmed reducing output by about 50 per cent over phone, an e-mail query sent to Tata Steel remained unanswered. SAIL has five integrated steel plants in Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. Tata Steel has two plants in Odisha and Jharkhand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Gehlot demands inquiry by SC judge into Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat event

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday demanded an inquiry by a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge to fix responsibility for the Delhi congregation of Tablighi JamaatHe said questions should not be raised on the ground of reli...

Germany-based wind turbine maker Senvion signs pact to sell Indian entity

Wind turbine manufacturer Senvion on Tuesday said it has entered into a binding agreement to sell and transfer its fully operational Indian entity to a strategic investor.&#160; Last year, the Germany-based company had announced its decisi...

MSF supports Bihar govt in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

The international medical humanitarian organisation Doctors Without Borders MSF has said it is supporting the Bihar government by providing crucially needed personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers in fight against COV...

UN Mission in South Sudan stops all visits to prevent spread of COVID-19

Heeding the advice of health experts, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan has forbidden all visits to its protection of civilians site in Bor, thus making it less difficult to adhere to the necessity of social distancing.Apart from ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020