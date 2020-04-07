Vodafone Idea users face connectivity issues

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 14:12 IST
Several subscribers of Vodafone Idea on Tuesday reported poor call and data connectivity issues. However, Vodafone Idea on twitter said the issue has now been resolved. According to the Down Detector, which tracks network outage of apps and mobile networks, there was a sudden spike in complaints around 11.20 am from various locations. More than half the complaints were about data services only and some subscribers even reported complete network outage in their area.

Most of the complaints were from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Ernakulam and Gurugram. The telecom company however said the issue has been resolved. "Hi, We would like to inform you that there was a temporary issue which has been resolved. If you're still facing the issue, request you to please restart your handset and check," it said in a tweet. According to industry bodies, there has been around 30 per cent surge in data usage due to work-from-home amid the lockdown while officials in DoT said the rise has been about 10-15 per cent.

