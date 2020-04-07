Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virology lab at Wenlock hospital gets functional

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 07-04-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 16:32 IST
Virology lab at Wenlock hospital gets functional

The new virology research and diagnostic laboratory set up at the district Wenlock hospital here began its official functioning from Tuesday. The laboratory, which started its trial run on April 1, has gone through the mandatory scrutiny of the government and has received permission from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to carry out coronavirus tests.

Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary tweeted, With the approval of ICMR/NIV today (on Tuesday) COVID-19 (confirmatory) tests will be carried out at Wenlock and reports can be received within a few hours. This will stop dependency on external districts for reports. I thank the central, state governments for responding to our needs." Earlier, the throat swab samples of suspected patients in the district were sent to testing centres at Shivamogga and Bengaluru. Mangaluru North MLA Bharath Y Shetty said the laboratory would have six staff members.

COVID-19 lab starts functioning in Mangaluru. Headed by nodal officer Dr Sharath, microbiologist Dr E Madhusoodanan, chief technologist Ashok and three more technicians, he tweeted.

The state government has set up the new laboratory at a cost of Rs 60 lakh. It has the capacity to conduct an average of 80 to 100 tests per day, Shetty said. PTI MVG NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. agency says coronavirus emergency could trump some patent rights

Discussions are underway on enabling wider access to some patented drugs and medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the U.N.s intellectual property agency said on Tuesday.Francis Gurry, director-general of the World I...

Coronavirus: Maha cabinet meet held through video conferencing

The Maharashtra cabinet conducted a meeting for the first time through video conferencing on Tuesday in view of the coronavirus outbreak, with ministers and bureaucrats taking part wearing masks. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tourism min...

Coronavirus crisis spells trouble for many Egyptian breadwinners

Squatting with other day laborers under a bridge in Cairo, 48-year-old Yasser Nagi says he has waited in vain for two weeks for work on a construction site so he can feed his family.Egypt, like other countries, has been hit hard by the spre...

SC notice to Assam govt regarding release of people who spent 2 years in detention centres

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Assam Government on a plea seeking the release of people from detention centres in the state who have completed more than two years to avoid spreading of COVID-19, stating that the centres a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020