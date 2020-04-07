Virology lab at Wenlock hospital gets functional

The new virology research and diagnostic laboratory set up at the district Wenlock hospital here began its official functioning from Tuesday. The laboratory, which started its trial run on April 1, has gone through the mandatory scrutiny of the government and has received permission from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to carry out coronavirus tests.

Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary tweeted, With the approval of ICMR/NIV today (on Tuesday) COVID-19 (confirmatory) tests will be carried out at Wenlock and reports can be received within a few hours. This will stop dependency on external districts for reports. I thank the central, state governments for responding to our needs." Earlier, the throat swab samples of suspected patients in the district were sent to testing centres at Shivamogga and Bengaluru. Mangaluru North MLA Bharath Y Shetty said the laboratory would have six staff members.

COVID-19 lab starts functioning in Mangaluru. Headed by nodal officer Dr Sharath, microbiologist Dr E Madhusoodanan, chief technologist Ashok and three more technicians, he tweeted.

The state government has set up the new laboratory at a cost of Rs 60 lakh. It has the capacity to conduct an average of 80 to 100 tests per day, Shetty said. PTI MVG NVG NVG

