Left Menu
Development News Edition

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:10 IST
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top business stories at 1910 hours: DEL79 BIZ-LD HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE India biggest producer of 'game-changer' hydroxychloroquine drug; has enough capacity New Delhi: India is the biggest manufacturer of hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug that is being touted as 'game-changer' in the fight against COVID-19 and is being aggressively sought by US President Donald Trump. DEL49 BIZ-VIRUS-LD WHATSAPP WhatsApp to limit sharing of frequently forwarded messages to one chat at a time New Delhi: WhatsApp will allow users to send frequently forwarded messages to only one chat at a time as part of efforts to curb spreading of misinformation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DEL62 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty log best single session ever tracking global peers Mumbai: Indian market gauges Sensex and Nifty logged their biggest one-day gains ever in absolute terms on Tuesday, tracking global peers amid signs that the Covid-19 pandemic may be peaking in some of the hard-hit countries. DCM75 BIZ-VIRUS-GDP ICRA Indian economy likely to grow 2% in FY21: Icra Mumbai: Icra Ratings on Tuesday sharply cut the country's GDP forecast amid the COVID-19 crisis and expects the economy to grow at just 2 per cent in the current fiscal.

DEL64 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee surges 49 paise to end at 75.64 against dollar amid stocks rally Mumbai: The rupee on Tuesday surged by 49 paise to close at 75.64 against the US dollar, following a rally in stock markets. CCM2 BIZ-VIRUS-INSURANCE Insurance cos start offering exclusive COVID-19 policies, partnering with online payment firms Kolkata: Seeing business opportunity amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, insurance companies in the country have started offering policies specific to COVID-19 and some of them partnered with digital payment service providers to push sales of such plans, officials said on Tuesday.

DCM61 BIZ-GST-AAR-DIRECTOR SALARY Remuneration paid to directors to attract GST: AAR New Delhi: Companies will have to pay GST on the remuneration they dole out to directors, the Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) has said. DCM20 BIZ-VIRUS-POVERTY COVID-19: Food insecurity, malnutrition, poverty may escalate in developing world says IFPRI New Delhi: Food insecurity, malnutrition and poverty may escalate, particularly among marginalised people in the developing world due to the rapid spread of coronavirus, a latest report by International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) said on Tuesday.

DCM41 BIZ-VIRUS-FUEL-SALES Plunging fuel demand has OMCs worried on all fronts Mumbai: National oil companies are staring at inventory losses as they have to bring down refinery throughputs because of the plunging demand for fuels following the nationwide lockdown to contain the deadly coronavirus infection. .DCM38 BIZ-VIRUS-RBI RBI relaxes overdraft facility norms for states, UTs New Delhi: The Reserve Bank on Tuesday relaxed norms for state governments to avail overdraft facilities for a longer period until September 30 as they are facing cashflow mismatches amid coronavirus outbreak leading to countrywide lockdown.

DCM49 BIZ-IL&FS CORP GOVERNANCE IL&FS case a 'blessing in disguise' to address corp governance issues: Official New Delhi: Describing the IL&FS matter as a "watershed moment", Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas has said it was a blessing in disguise that forced the government to take the bull by its horns and address the difficult issue of corporate governance. DCM35 BIZ-TOTAL SA-ADANI French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group New Delhi: French energy firm Total SA on Tuesday said it has invested Rs 3,707 crore to set up 50:50 joint venture with Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) through its step-down subsidiary.

DCM63 BIZ-STOCKS-LD WEALTH Investor wealth jumps Rs 7.71 lakh cr as markets recover New Delhi: Investor wealth on Tuesday jumped Rs 7,71,377 crore as markets bounced back after two days of fall, tracking a broad-based rally in global equities. DCM22 BIZ-VODAIDEA-CONNECTIVITY Vodafone Idea users face connectivity issues New Delh: Several subscribers of Vodafone Idea on Tuesday reported poor call and data connectivity issues.

DCM69 BIZ-LD SBI-MCLR SBI cuts savings rate by 25 bps to 2.75 pc New Delhi: The country's largest lender SBI on Tuesday said it has cut the savings rate by 0.25 per cent to 2.75 per cent on all deposits. DCM68 BIZ-VIRUS-GARG-ECONOMY MEASURES Centre may require additional Rs 5 lakh cr to support economy hit hard by COVID-19: Garg New Delhi: The Centre may need to borrow 2-2.5 per cent of GDP or about Rs 4-5 lakh crore additionally for supporting people and businesses hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak and nationwide lockdown, according to former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg DEL43 BIZ-LOCKDOWN-LIQUOR Allow liquor sale; illicit trade burden on exchequer: CIABC to 10 states New Delhi: The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) has urged 10 states to allow sale of alcoholic beverages saying that a blanket ban during the lockdown to contain coronavirus has resulted in sale of illicit and spurious liquor while causing burden on exchequer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab to screen wheat farmers at mandis, makes masks mandatory

Wheat growers will be checked for influenza-like symptoms and they will have to wear masks when they bring crop to mandis for procurement, set to start from April 15, officials said here. Farmers and labourers will be checked for influenza ...

CBSE to introduce 3 subjects - Design Thinking, Physical Activity Trainer and Artificial Intelligence - for class 11 from 2020-21 session.

CBSE to introduce 3 subjects - Design Thinking, Physical Activity Trainer and Artificial Intelligence - for class 11 from 2020-21 session....

Naqvi appeals to Muslims to strictly follow lockdown guidelines on Shab-e-Barat

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday appealed to Muslims to strictly follow the guidelines on lockdown and social distancing on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat by offering prayers and performing other religious ritual...

15 new COVID-19 cases reported from Jammu and Kashmir

Six new cases were reported from Jammu division on Tuesday and nine new cases were reported from Kashmir, informed the Principal Secretary Planning of Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday. The number of coronavirus cases in the state now...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020