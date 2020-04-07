Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid-19: Vedanta to distribute around 3 lakh meals to labourers, slum dwellers in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 20:03 IST
Covid-19: Vedanta to distribute around 3 lakh meals to labourers, slum dwellers in Delhi

Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday said it will distribute around three lakh meals to labourers, daily wage earners and slum dwellers in the national capital as part of efforts to support communities during the current coronavirus lockdown. "Vedanta Ltd...has been distributing 10,000 meals per day to daily wage earners, slum dwellers and labourers since April 1. Around 70,000 meals have been distributed till date to families in Old Delhi, Laxmi Bai Nagar, Ram Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Gole Market. Under this initiative, around 3 lakh meals will be distributed around Delhi by the end of the month," leading metal and mining firm said in a statement.

The families comprising of daily wage earners, slum-dwellers and labourers have been adversely impacted due to the current lockdown implemented to combat the deadly coronavirus. This initiative of Vedanta is in partnership with the district administration, in which the meals are being distributed to affected areas as per the direction from the district administration.

"The daily wage earners are our lifeline in our everyday life. Our Chairman Anil Agarwal has been in the forefront of extending all support to feed daily wage workers with our 'Meals for All' initiative. We have partnered AkshayaPatra who are extending this support to feed the needy inDelhi,” said Ritu Jhingon, CEO of Nand Ghar project, Vedanta Ltd. For this initiative, Vedanta has collaborated with AkshayaPatra Foundation, a non-profit organisation that runs the mid-day meal scheme in government and government-aided schools across India.

Nand Ghar is committed to the Prime Minister's national vision of eradicating child malnutrition, providing education, healthcare and empowering women with skill development. “We are immensely grateful to Vedanta for their support in these crucial times. Their generous contribution will enable us to serve freshly cooked meals to thousands of people from vulnerable communities, affected by the nation-wide lockdown. We are thankful to Chairman Anil Agarwal and Vedanta Group for providing us with the opportunity to serve the marginal society in NCR.

"Their timely involvement gives us the confidence to commit to the service of the people of our country," AkshayaPatra Foundation Chief Marketing Officer Sundeep Talwar said. Vedanta has also set up a dedicated fund across the country to combat the widespread outbreak of deadly COVID-19. The fund will help in supporting the livelihood and healthcare of the daily wage workers, employees and contract workers and will provide timely help to communities in and around various plant locations of the company.

Moreover, Vedanta and its subsidiaries are working closely with communities across their locations on multiple development initiatives to combat the spread of the virus. All mobile health vans in operational areas of Vedanta Ltd will help in preventive healthcare extended to the local communities..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Impossible dilemma? World watches Italy as businesses plead to return to work

Many Italian companies and academics are pressing the government to reopen factories to prevent an economic catastrophe, as the world watches how the first Western country to impose a lockdown can extricate itself from the unprecedented mea...

Kvitova relishes 'weird' training return with no goal

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova said she enjoyed her first outdoor training on Tuesday as the Czech government reopened sports grounds to ease its COVID-19 measures, but she complained practicing with no goal felt weird. Kvitovas ...

MPLADS Fund: Centre's decision 'detrimental', says Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the Centres decision to suspend the MPLAD fund for two years was detrimental and it should be allowed to be used for fighting the Covid-19 in respective constituencies of the Members of...

Just recovered from COVID-19, Lucknow doc wants to get back to frontline

Discharged from hospital on Tuesday after being treated for coronavirus, Dr Tauseef Khan is raring to get back into the fight against COVID-19. I am the best person to work with coronavirus positive patients and make them understand things,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020