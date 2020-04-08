Sterlite Tech grows its global patent portfolio to 358

Leading integrator of data networks Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) said on Wednesday it now has a global patent portfolio of 358 to its credit, including 93 patent applications filed in FY20 for its optical connectivity, network services and virtual mobile edge solutions. The company filed these patents globally -- India, the United States, Europe and China.

While the world is rapidly evolving with technological advancements, patents enable the creation of unique solutions that can be implemented across global markets. "One of the key drivers and building blocks for this transformation has been our undivided focus on developing unique solutions for the evolving converged network," said STL's Chief Technology Officer Badri Gomatam.

"It has empowered us to deliver disruptive end-to-end data network solutions for our customers worldwide. Our long-standing focus on intellectual property creation with our four innovation centres strengthens our position in the markets we operate," he said in a statement. STL has four innovation centres for core research in optical fibre ultra-high-speed connectivity and applied research on data networks -- Optical Fiber Center of Excellence in Aurangabad, Cable Design Labs in Silvassa, Centre for Smarter Networks in Gurugramn and STL Cloud Labs in Ahmedabad.

The company has also partnered with leading research institutions like IIT Chennai for 5G, Rutgers University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology to be at the forefront of innovation. STL has a global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre and cable manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil along with two software-development centres across India and one data centre design facility in Britain.

(ANI)

