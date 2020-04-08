Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2020 12:36 IST
Mumbai Apr 8, 2020 Money Market Operations as on April 07, 2020 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent)MONEY MARKETS@ Volume (One Leg) Weighted Average Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)2,64,677.39 2.95 0.01-5.00 I. Call Money 10,259.48 4.20 2.00-5.00 II. Triparty Repo 1,82,316.35 2.69 0.25-3.95 III. Market Repo 71,301.56 3.42 0.01-4.50 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 800.00 5.00 5.00-5.00B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 1,074.11 4.51 3.15-5.00 II. Term Money@@ 1,337.46 4.20-6.10 III. Triparty Repo 3,610.00 4.10 4.00-4.15 IV. Market Repo 1,025.00 4.50 4.50-4.50 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate /Cut off RateC. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)I. Today's Operations1. Fixed Rate(i) Reverse Repo Tue, 07/04/2020 1 Wed, 08/04/2020 6,20,468.00 4.00 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo(b) Reverse Repo-----3. MSF Tue, 07/04/2020 1 Wed, 08/04/2020 5,925.00 4.654. Long-Term Repo Operations5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations6. Net liquidity injected from today's operations[injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -6,14,543.00 II. Outstanding Operations1. Fixed Rate(i) Reverse Repo-----2. Variable Rate&(I) Main Operation(a) Reverse Repo Fri, 27/03/2020 13 Thu, 09/04/2020 1,18,029.00 4.39(II) Fine Tuning Operations(a) Repo Mon, 23/03/2020 16 Wed, 08/04/2020 31,585.00 5.16 Tue, 24/03/2020 16 Thu, 09/04/2020 46,160.00 5.16 (b) Reverse Repo-----3. MSF-----4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 5,606.54 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 1,40,464.54 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -4,74,078.46 RESERVE POSITION@G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as o 07/04/2020 3,93,407.93 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending10/04/20204,11,781.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥07/04/2020 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 13/03/2020 2,61,748.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL)

- Not Applicable / No Transaction** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI& As per the Press Release: 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.

