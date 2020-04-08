Left Menu
Lockdown: Snowman Logistics says warehouses fully operational

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 15:12 IST
Snowman Logistics on Wednesday said all its warehouses are fully operational amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak

"The business of Snowman Logistics Ltd (Snowman) is considered under the ‘essential services’ category as per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and accordingly all the warehouses of the Company are functional and fully operational," the company said in a filing to BSE.  The company remains committed to providing support for the storage and distribution of essential goods, especially food and pharmaceutical products, it added. The business of the company has not been adversely affected and demand for storage has increased, the filing said.    This increase has come in from various segments such as seafood, meat, poultry, butter and healthcare products.       The cargo meant for export, accounting for approximately 30 per cent of the volumes handled by Snowman, is being stored, leading to an increase in warehousing occupancy.      Imported products, accounting for approximately 5 per cent of volumes, have not been affected as these commodities are essential goods comprising pharmaceutical products imported regularly in India during the lockdown period.       Apart from the initial few days of lockdown when transportation was affected and which is now improving slowly, there have been no major disruptions in the operations of the company, Snowman said

It is focused on providing uninterrupted services to its customers, maintaining high standards of hygiene and safety of the personnel working at all locations, the filing added.

