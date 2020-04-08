Lockdown PushupChallenge trends on Kwai app

Left Menu
As India undergoes a nationwide lockdown for public safety during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Internet-savvy people are finding new and innovative ways to motivate each other for exercising and staying fit.

Updated: 08-04-2020 20:28 IST
Kwai - #PushupChallenge. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): As India undergoes a nationwide lockdown for public safety during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Internet-savvy people are finding new and innovative ways to motivate each other for exercising and staying fit. #PushupChallenge has emerged as a top trend on popular video-sharing app Kwai. The viral challenge encourages people to record and share their videos doing push-ups, and challenge their friends for a push-up competition.

A Kwai spokesperson said that over 9,300 users have posted their videos tagged with the challenge. "The #PushupChallenge is a positive viral trend from India that is encouraging people to embrace physical activity as a means of overcoming stress and anxiety," the spokesperson said.

Many users are demonstrating their physical fitness by participating in this challenge, which asks them to do maximum push-ups in a limited time. Others are encouraging their friends to beat their push up record. "The lockdown has completely disrupted my gym routine and forced a sedentary lifestyle on me. The #Pushupchallenge is a welcome trend for me to participate in as it helps me motivate myself to exercise, even if I am in my room," a Delhi based Kwai user said.

The #PushupChallenge is also proving to be an entertaining distraction for many. "Looking at fellow quarantined people do the push-up challenge is not only motivating, but it is also very interesting and fun to watch people try to beat each other's records," said Sapna Kumari, resident of Jaipur and a Kwai user.

