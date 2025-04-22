A Game-Changing Transport Infrastructure Investment for Western Bay of Plenty

In a landmark move aimed at transforming transport infrastructure in New Zealand’s Upper North Island, Transport Minister Chris Bishop has confirmed that the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) Board has officially endorsed the investment case for the Tauriko West Road of National Significance (RoNS). The multibillion-dollar initiative promises to bolster economic growth, unlock housing and business development potential, and drastically improve road safety in the rapidly expanding western Bay of Plenty region.

Strategic Importance of SH29 and SH29A

State Highway 29 (SH29) and State Highway 29A (SH29A) are crucial freight and travel routes linking Auckland, Waikato, and the Bay of Plenty. As the backbone of inter-regional connectivity and freight movement in the upper North Island, the upgrade of these highways is vital for national productivity and economic expansion. The NZTA Board’s backing of the Tauriko West investment case affirms the government’s commitment to future-proofing this corridor for growth and resilience.

Scope of the Tauriko West RoNS Project

The Tauriko West RoNS encompasses the development of a new four-lane SH29 corridor and extensive upgrades to SH29A, incorporating modern infrastructure for both general traffic and active transportation users. Key features include:

New 4-lane SH29 bypass (offline) between Redwood Interchange and Takitimu North Link Interchange, designed for 110 km/h travel speeds.

Widening SH29A between Takitimu Drive Toll Road and Barkes Corner to four lanes with a 100 km/h design speed.

Seven major intersection upgrades , including three grade-separated interchanges at Redwood Lane, Takitimu Drive, and Barkes Corner.

Pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure , such as safe crossing points and connections at Barkes Corner, Cambridge Road, and Redwood Lane.

Revocation of the current SH29 , which will become a local urban connector road.

Route protection for future growth on SH29A and SH36 corridors.

Budget envelope of $2.8 billion to $3.3 billion, with future phase-specific funding approvals to follow.

Project Phases and Timeline

The Tauriko West RoNS will be delivered in four strategic phases:

Ōmanawa Bridge Replacement: Includes realigning SH29 near the bridge and upgrading the Ōmanawa Road intersection. Construction is set to commence later this year. Route Protection and Land Acquisition: Securing corridor designations, consents, and property acquisitions to preserve the transport route amidst rapid urban development. New SH29 Construction: A new four-lane bypass connecting Ōmanawa Bridge and the Takitimu North Link, subject to funding approval. SH29A Widening and Barkes Corner Interchange: Expanding the existing corridor to four lanes with a new interchange to support anticipated traffic volumes.

Economic and Safety Benefits

The comprehensive project is expected to yield wide-ranging benefits:

Travel Time Reliability : A 40% improvement in journey reliability with up to a 13-minute reduction on SH29 and 6 minutes on SH29A.

Housing and Commercial Growth : Enables the development of 3,600–4,000 homes in Tauriko West, expansion of Tauriko Business Estate, and supports up to 30,000 additional homes in the Western Corridor by 2063.

Road Safety : Projected 50% reduction in deaths and serious injuries (DSIs) , alongside enhanced route resilience and alternative options for motorists.

Boosting Port Connectivity: Enhanced access to the Port of Tauranga, a major economic hub, through improved freight and logistics routes.

Tolling Considerations and Future Funding

In line with the Government Policy Statement on Land Transport (GPS 24), NZTA is required to evaluate tolling as a funding mechanism for new RoNS projects. The endorsed investment case supports tolling, subject to further government decisions, noting that with tolling, the project’s Benefit Cost Ratio (BCR) improves to 1.7.

Ministerial Endorsement and Regional Commitment

Transport Minister Chris Bishop emphasized the government’s dedication to unlocking the western Bay of Plenty’s economic potential and addressing transport challenges tied to rapid growth. “This project isn’t just a highway upgrade—it’s a growth enabler, a safety intervention, and a vision for the region’s future,” Bishop noted.

With Phases 1 and 2 now underway, the government and NZTA are poised to maintain momentum in protecting, planning, and eventually delivering this vital infrastructure investment.