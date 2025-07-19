Thousands Palestinians Still Missing Since October 2023: UN Urges End to Enforced Disappearances

United Nations human rights experts have issued an urgent call for accountability and transparency in the cases of thousands of Palestinians and dozens of Israelis still missing or forcibly disappeared since the escalation of hostilities on 7 October 2023. In a strongly worded statement released today, the experts condemned the continued lack of information regarding over 4,000 missing Palestinians—including children, women, the elderly, and healthcare workers—and at least 51 Israelis believed to be still held hostage in Gaza.

The UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, along with other independent human rights mandates, stressed that enforced disappearances violate international human rights and humanitarian law, regardless of the circumstances under which they occur, including during conflict.

“Enforced disappearances can never be justified, even during a state of war, instability, or public emergency,” the experts said. “The pain and uncertainty suffered by the families of the disappeared often amount to psychological torture.”

Patterns of Disappearance and Indefinite Detention

According to the UN experts, the Israeli military’s operations in Gaza and the Occupied Palestinian Territory over the past 20 months have been accompanied by a troubling rise in enforced disappearances. The victims include health professionals, journalists, teachers, women, and minors—many of whom vanished during Israeli raids, airstrikes, or at military checkpoints while attempting to flee between northern and southern Gaza.

The experts highlighted how Israeli legislation and military orders have enabled indefinite detention without trial, especially through the legal categorization of individuals as “unlawful combatants.” These detentions, they said, often occur without notifying families, providing no communication between detainees and legal representatives, and without due process or judicial review.

“These detentions are not properly reported to families, registration of deprivation of liberty cannot be verified, and those in custody are unable to communicate with their families or legal representatives,” they stated.

Missing Israelis: Hostage Fate Still Unknown

In reference to the October 7 attacks by Palestinian armed groups that triggered the most recent surge in violence, the experts reiterated that the killing and abduction of Israeli civilians also constitutes acts tantamount to enforced disappearance. Of the 251 hostages taken during the Hamas-led incursion into Israel, 51 remain unaccounted for.

The experts stressed the urgent need to end hostilities, ensure the unconditional release of all hostages, and clarify the fate and status of all missing persons, whether detained or deceased.

“The urgent need is for an end to hostilities, the unconditional freeing of all hostages, and certainty on the fate and whereabouts of all those forcibly disappeared—no matter the circumstances,” the UN experts declared.

Investigations Urged on Deaths in Custody

The experts expressed grave concern over reports of deaths in custody. They called on both the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) and Palestinian armed groups to ensure immediate, impartial, and thorough investigations into all deaths and disappearances. In cases where detainees have died, authorities must establish the cause and manner of death and ensure that the remains are returned to families.

The Working Group confirmed that it continues to receive and register disappearance cases, particularly involving individuals last seen at IDF checkpoints, during ground operations, or inside detention centers and hospitals. Many of these cases remain underreported, in part due to the reluctance of families to communicate with Israeli authorities out of fear of reprisal or distrust.

Families and Civil Society Encouraged to Report Cases

The UN experts urged families, civil society organizations, and local actors to report suspected cases of enforced disappearance to the Special Procedures mechanisms, particularly the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, which assists in tracing missing persons.

They emphasized that all detained individuals should be immediately released, unless charged with internationally recognizable criminal offenses and tried in accordance with international fair trial standards.

“It is concerning that the figures for Palestinians who have been forcibly disappeared and missing are hugely underreported,” the statement noted.

Israel Yet to Respond

The Working Group has formally raised its concerns with the Government of Israel, submitting a communication seeking answers on the fate of detained or disappeared individuals. As of today, Israel has not provided a response.

The experts concluded by urging all parties—including Israel and Palestinian armed groups—to prevent further acts of enforced disappearance, ensure transparency, and uphold the rights of victims and their families to truth, justice, and reparation.

A Humanitarian Imperative

As the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the broader region continues to deteriorate, the enforced disappearance of thousands has compounded the anguish of an already devastated population. With the fates of thousands still unknown, the UN is reiterating its call for immediate international action to protect civilians, end impunity, and uphold the principles of international human rights and humanitarian law.