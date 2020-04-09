COVID-19: Delhi University postpones practical, written exams

The Delhi University on Thursday postponed practical and written exams till further notice. In a notification, it said the datesheets issued in the regard stand withdrawn and fresh dates will be notified soon.

The varsity has postponed exams of School of Open Learning, regular colleges and Non-Collegiate Women's Board (NCWEB). The university is shut till April 14 in view of the nationwide lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.