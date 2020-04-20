U'khand students brought back from Kota

Over 360 students from Uttarakhand studying in coaching institutes of Kota in Rajasthan were brought back and sent to their homes on Monday, officials said. A total of 362 students were brought from Kota on Monday and sent to their homes in properly sanitised state- owned buses after their thermal screening by medical teams, Additional District Magistrate BS Budhiyal said

They have been handed over to their parents and guardians with an advice to keep them in home quarantine for 14 days, he said. Medical teams will visit them on regular intervals for check-ups, the official said.

